Venezuela says no immediate reports of casualties following major quake

CARACAS (Reuters) - There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 that struck the northern coast of the Caribbean country, Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said in an internet broadcast on Tuesday.
A magnitude 7.3 quake is considered major and is capable of causing widespread, heavy damage, but the quake was relatively deep, which would have dampened the shaking.
Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien