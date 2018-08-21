FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 21, 2018 / 10:19 PM / a minute ago

Venezuela says no immediate reports of casualties following major quake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 that struck the northern coast of the Caribbean country, Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said in an internet broadcast on Tuesday.

A magnitude 7.3 quake is considered major and is capable of causing widespread, heavy damage, but the quake was relatively deep, which would have dampened the shaking.

Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.