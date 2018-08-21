Venezuelans near quake center rush into streets but no major damage reported

CARACAS (Reuters) - Two witnesses in Venezuela’s eastern city of Cumana, some 190 kilometers (118 miles) from the poor coastal area near where a 7.3 magnitude quake struck on Tuesday, said the tremor made residents nauseous and caused lamps to swing.

People evacuate an office building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Venezuelans in Cumana had rushed into the streets, the two witnesses told Reuters. There was no major damage that they could see, they added.

Relatives of Venezuelans who live closer to the epicenter said they were struggling to contact their relatives due to shaky phone lines.

The quake was centered near the town of Carupano, an area of poor fishing communities, and was felt as far away as neighboring Colombia to the east and nearby island nations like Trinidad and Tobago, and St. Lucia, to the west and north.