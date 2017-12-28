FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#World News
December 28, 2017 / 1:47 AM / in 2 hours

Explosion at major Venezuela refinery injures two: sources

Mircely Guanipa

2 Min Read

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela (Reuters) - A furnace exploded during a unit restart at Venezuela’s largest refining complex, injuring two workers, a union leader and a family member of one of the victims said on Wednesday.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday night at the naphtha reformer of the Cardon refinery on the Paraguana peninsula, the sources said, adding the two victims received medical treatment.

“They were trying to pull out the naphtha reformer and one of the furnaces exploded,” said union leader Ivan Freites.

State-run Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The father of one of the injured workers said his son was recovering after burns on his body.

“They told me at 8 p.m. that my son and another colleague had this accident, but that they were fine,” said the father, Pablo Cespedes.

The complex is the largest refining center in the country and one of the largest in the world with a capacity of 955,000 barrels per day (bpd). However, operations have been negatively impacted by constant failures and a lack of crude to process.

Reporting by Mircely Guanipa; Writing by Corina Pons and Girish Gupta; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.