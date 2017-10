MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Venezuela are working on a possible meeting between presidents Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov (C) watch the Zapad-2017 war games, held by Russian and Belarussian servicemen, at a military training ground in the Leningrad region, Russia September 18, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

“A possibility of a visit (by Maduro) is being worked on as well as a possibility of contacts between the two presidents,” Peskov said on a conference call.