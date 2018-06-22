FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 9:40 AM / in 2 hours

U.N. rights office says ready to cooperate with ICC on Venezuela cases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights office said on Friday that it was sending its latest report on Venezuela to the International Criminal Court (icc) whose prosecutor opened a preliminary inquiry into alleged violations in February.

The report said that Venezuelan security forces suspected of killing hundreds of demonstrators and alleged criminals since 2015 enjoy immunity from prosecution, indicating that the rule of law is “virtually absent” in the OPEC member.

“The first report was sent to the ICC and we are about to send this one to the ICC as well,” U.N. human rights official Amanda Flores told a Geneva briefing.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

