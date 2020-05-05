U.S. says does not accept at 'face value' what Venezuela says was armed incursion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States does not accept at “face value” the Venezuelan government’s account of an alleged armed incursion there and is seeking further information about the incident, including on two Americans reported to have been detained, the State Department said on Tuesday.

A “disinformation campaign” by the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro makes it hard to discern the facts, and Washington will look at his government’s role in the “melodrama,” a State Department spokesman said.