Venezuela's Maduro decries sanctions on gold exports

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference after an agreement-signing ceremony between Turkey and Venezuela at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday his country has the right to export gold and sanctions interfering with that are wrong, a month after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at curbing Venezuelan gold exports.

Trump’s order banned anyone in the United States from dealing with entities and people involved in “corrupt or deceptive” gold sales from the South American country.

Maduro’s statement came during a joint press conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who is visiting Caracas. Turkey is the largest importer of Venezuelan non-monetary gold.