HOUSTON (Reuters) - Venezuela’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Rafael Ramirez, has left the United States after being forced to resign by President Nicolas Maduro’s government, according to a source with knowledge of his travel plan.

FILE PHOTO: Rafael Ramirez speaks to a reporter at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz/File Photo

Ramirez, who for more than a decade ran OPEC member Venezuela’s massive oil industry, said earlier on Tuesday he was removed because of his opinions.