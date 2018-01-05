FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2018 / 3:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. adds four Venezuelans to sanctions list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on four current or former Venezuelan government officials, including a former food minister accused by the opposition of corruptly managing food imports.

The U.S. Treasury said in a statement on its website that it put Rodolfo Clemente Marco Torres, the governor of Aragua state and a former food minister, on its Venezuela sanctions list.

It also listed Francisco Jose Rangel Gomez, a former governor of Bolivar state, Fabio Enrique Zavarse Pabon, a commander in the national armed forces, and Gerardo Jose Izquierdo Torres, a state minister.

The Treasury action freezes any assets the men have under U.S. jurisdiction and bars U.S. citizens from dealing with them.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

