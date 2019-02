Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures while he speaks during a meeting with members of the government in Caracas, Venezuela, February 13, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

REYKJAVIK (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s invitation to a U.S. envoy for talks in Caracas “demonstrates his increasing understanding that the Venezuelan people are rejecting him and his model of governance”.