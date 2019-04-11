International Red Cross says stepping up aid to Venezuela

Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), talks to the media during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

GENEVA (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday it has reached agreement with the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro to expand aid operations, supporting hospitals and health centers in providing vital medical care.

In a statement, the independent aid agency said after a five-day visit by ICRC President Peter Maurer: “Twenty-eight hospitals and eight primary health centers in Venezuela will benefit from training, water and sanitation and medical materials supplied by the ICRC.”

“I am satisfied with the willingness of the authorities to work with us to address the humanitarian needs we have identified in a consensual way,” Maurer said. Maduro said on state television on Wednesday that the Andean country had reached “an agreement” with the ICRC to work with the U.N. to bring in aid.