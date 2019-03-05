LNG supplier Venture Global gets export approval from U.S.

(Reuters) - Venture Global LNG said on Tuesday it had received approval to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Louisiana facility to non-free trade agreement countries.

The company said the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy had authorized it to export up to 620 bcf per year of natural gas (1.7 bcf/day) for a period of 25 years.

Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass facility, which is located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, can produce about 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG, or about 1.3 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day of natural gas.

“We are pleased that our Calcasieu Pass buyers – Shell, BP, Edison, Galp, Repsol, and PGNiG – can now deliver our low-cost US-produced energy worldwide,” said Bob Pender and Mike Sabel, co-CEOs in a joint statement.