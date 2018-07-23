Veolia says Claude Laruelle to become new CFO

PARIS (Reuters) - French water and waste group Veolia (VIE.PA) said in a statement executive committee member Claude Laruelle had been appointed new chief financial officer.
The company also said that outgoing CFO Philippe Capron “wanted to give a new direction to his career”. A source familiar with the situation said Capron - who had briefly been in the running to become new chief executive of Air France KLM - had left the company.
Laruelle has also been appointed deputy CEO in charge of finances. Estelle Brachlianoff, currently head of Veolia’s British unit, is appointed deputy CEO in charge of operations.
Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by John Irish