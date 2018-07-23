Veolia says Laruelle to become CFO, Brachlianoff COO

PARIS (Reuters) - French water and waste group Veolia (VIE.PA) said in a statement executive committee member Claude Laruelle had been appointed new chief financial officer while Veolia UK chief Estelle Brachlianoff will be appointed chief operating officer.

FILE PHOTO: A bottle of water with the logo of Veolia Environnement is pictured during the Veolia Environnement Innovation Day in Paris February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

The company said outgoing CFO Philippe Capron “wanted to give a new direction to his career”.

Capron had briefly been in the running to become new chief executive of Air France KLM, but France’s transport minister later said it was important that Air France-KLM’s new CEO be a specialist of air transport.

A source familiar with the situation said Capron will be leaving the company. Brachlianoff’s appointment takes effect on September 1, Laruelle’s on October 1.