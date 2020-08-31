French government to be vigilant over Veolia's engagements on jobs: minister

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Veolia is seen on a building in Aubervilliers, France, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The French state will be vigilant over engagements that water and waste firm Veolia (VIE.PA) makes regarding keeping jobs and key activities in France as part of its offer to buy Engie’s (ENGIE.PA) stake in Suez (SEVI.PA), Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

Veolia on Sunday offered to buy a 29.9% stake in smaller peer Suez from Engie for 2.9 billion euros, saying it aimed to create a “world champion of ecological transformation”.