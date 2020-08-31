Suez shares surge as French rival Veolia eyes takeover

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in French waste and water management company Suez (SEVI.PA) rose nearly a fifth on Monday after rival Veolia (VIE.PA) offered to buy a stake, as a step towards a takeover that would bolster the resulting company’s presence overseas.

Late on Sunday, Veolia said it was offering to buy a 29.9% stake in Suez from French gas and power utility Engie (ENGIE.PA) for 2.9 billion euros ($3.45 billion), saying it aimed to create a “world champion of ecological transformation”.

Suez shares were up more than 19% by 0752 GMT and on course for their best ever day. Engie shares rose 5.9%, while Veolia’s shares advanced 3.6%.

If the offer is accepted by Engie, Veolia will formally bid for the rest of Suez. The deal would give Suez an enterprise value, which includes debt, of around 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion), Veolia said.

The approach from Veolia is not the first. Informal tie-up talks in 2012 fell apart because of anti-trust concerns, French media reported at the time.

The main overlap between their businesses is concentrated in France and in water management.

Veolia said on Sunday it had already identified competition issues, and had found a buyer for Suez’s French water activities, Meridiam, for an undisclosed amount.

Suez said its board would meet as soon as possible to study the unsolicited offer. Engie, in which the French government has a 23.6% stake, is trying to simplify its structure by selling assets. It said it would study the proposal in the coming weeks.

The French state will monitor the impact on jobs and on essential activities in France of any engagements Veolia makes as part of its offer to buy the Suez stake, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

State-owned bank CDC also has a 5.97% stake in Veolia.