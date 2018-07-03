FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 5:33 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Veon sells stake in Wind Tre for $2.8 billion to reduce debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Mobile telecommunications company Veon (VON.AS) on Tuesday said it will sell its stake in Italian operator Wind Tre to partner CK Hutchison (0001.HK) for 2.45 billion euros ($2.85 billion), in an effort to significantly reduce its debt level.

The company also said it had made an offer to Global Telecom Holding to acquire the parts of its businesses in Pakistan and Bangladesh it doesn’t already own for approximately $400 million.

(This version of the story has been refiled to correct spelling of CK Hutchison name, changes Reuters instrument code)

Reporting by Bart Meijer

