Veon sells stake in Wind Tre for $2.8 billion to reduce debt

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Mobile telecommunications company Veon (VON.AS) on Tuesday said it will sell its stake in Italian operator Wind Tre to partner CK Hutchison (0001.HK) for 2.45 billion euros ($2.85 billion), in an effort to significantly reduce its debt level.

The company also said it had made an offer to Global Telecom Holding to acquire the parts of its businesses in Pakistan and Bangladesh it doesn’t already own for approximately $400 million.

