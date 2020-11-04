Auto tech firm Veoneer appoints Ray Pekar as new CFO

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Automotive technology group Veoneer has appointed company veteran Ray Pekar as its new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Mats Backman, who will leave the company in March “to seek new opportunities”, Veoneer said in a statement.

Pekar became Vice President Business Development and Investor Relations for Veoneer, a maker of radars, vision systems and driver-assistance software when it was spun off from Autoliv in 2018. He joined Autoliv in 1996.

“Veoneer is now ready to enter a new phase, and this is the right time for me to take the next step,” Backman said in a statement.