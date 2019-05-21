Sweden's Veoneer to sell $500 million of bonds, equity to boost working capital

FILE PHOTO: Jan Carlson, CEO of Veoneer, Inc., watches as his company's stock begins trading on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Swedish auto tech company Veoneer plans to raise $500 million through the sale of equity and bonds to shore up working capital, as its strong order book has yet to translate into a pick up in earnings.

A weak car market and high research, development and engineering costs have led to slower sales and larger-than-expected losses for the maker of radars, vision systems and advanced driver assistance and autonomous drive software.

Veoneer, which supplies Daimler, Volkswagen, Ford and Honda among others, will offer $350 million worth of common shares and $150 million of convertible senior notes maturing in 2024, it said in a statement late on Monday.

“Veoneer intends to use the net proceeds from the common stock offering and concurrent convertible notes offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes,” the company said.

Veoneer, which competes with the likes of Aptiv, Continental and Bosch, said in April that it would seek up to $500 million in new capital to help it cope with a downturn in the vehicle market and fund new product development.

Veoneer’s stock fell 16 percent on April 29, after it initially announced its intent to raise fresh capital, reported quarterly earnings below market forecasts and said it would review its financial targets.

The company’s Swedish-listed stock has fallen 34 percent over the past month, giving it a current market capitalization of $1.65 billion.

Morgan Stanley will be the lead book-runner for the equity and bond issue, while Nordea and SEB will be joint bookrunners, Veoneer said.