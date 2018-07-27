FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
July 27, 2018 / 9:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sweden's Veoneer says it sees increased customer activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish electronic car products maker Veoneer, which was spun off airbags maker Autoliv this month, said on Friday order intake was strong in the second quarter.

It repeated targets for 2020 and 2022 and said it was seeing a trend of “increasing customer activity” across geographies and its products, and that take-up rates were potentially higher for active safety products.

Organic sales for the product category active safety grew 11 percent in the quarter, while overall order intake over the past 12 months was about $1.1 billion.

Operating loss widened to $48 million in the quarter from $12 million a year ago, missing an estimated $31.6 million loss in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Reporting by Esha Vaish and Johannes Hellstrom in Stockholm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.