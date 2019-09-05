French glassware maker Verallia begins IPO process

PARIS (Reuters) - French glass bottle maker Verallia said on Thursday it had begun the process for an initial public offering in Paris, setting the stage for the largest new listing in the country this year.

Verallia, controlled since 2015 by U.S. investment company Apollo, said on Wednesday the French stock market regulator had approved its IPO registration document.

The plans for a listing remain dependent on favorable market conditions, the company has said.

A Paris listing could value Verallia at about 4.5 billion euros ($5 billion) including debt, sources close to the matter told Reuters in July.