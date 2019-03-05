Austrian court clears way for disputed Verbund power line

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Austrian hydropower producer Verbund is seen on their headquarters in Vienna, Austria March 8, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s top administrative court has ruled that a disputed high-voltage power line project in Salzburg province would not be environmentally damaging, the court said on Tuesday, clearing the way for its construction.

The line, a project of utility Verbund that would strengthen the north-south axis of the national grid, has faced repeated local challenges and delays.

“The Federal Administrative Court found no serious impact of the planned project on the environment,” the court said in a statement, adding that it had rejected objections filed by local authorities, environmental groups and others.