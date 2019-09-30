Vereit, others reach $1.025 billion settlement over American Realty accounting

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors on Monday asked a Manhattan federal judge to approve a $1.025 billion class-action settlement with Vereit Inc and other defendants of claims that prior management inflated a key operating performance metric at the real estate investment trust, when it was known as American Realty Capital Properties.

The plaintiffs, including several TIAA-CREF funds, had accused American Realty of inflating adjusted funds from operations, culminating in a 2014 accounting scandal and investor losses when the truth was revealed.

Vereit said on Sept. 9 the settlement and a related investor accord would cost it roughly $765.5 million. Former American Realty Chief Executive Nicholas Schorsch and the accounting firm Grant Thornton were among the other defendants. The settlement requires approval by U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein.