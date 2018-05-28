FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018

Verint in talks to merge with Israel's NSO Group at $1 billion value: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S.-based software company Verint Systems (VRNT.O) is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group at a value for NSO of about $1 billion, a source close to the negotiations said on Monday.

NSO Group would remain an independent company as a division within Verint, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

    NSO declined to comment while Verint was not available outside U.S. business hours. The talks were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

    NSO is one of the world’s better known suppliers of mobile surveillance tools to governments and law enforcement agencies. But they have been criticized by online privacy activists who have accused the company of creating spyware used to target rights groups and reporters around the world.

    Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jeffrey Heller

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
