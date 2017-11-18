FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Verizon close to announcing digital streaming deal with NFL: Bloomberg
November 18, 2017 / 1:16 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Verizon close to announcing digital streaming deal with NFL: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc, no. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, is close to a new deal with the National Football League for digital streaming rights, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO - Denver Broncos fans react to a play while watching their team's NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game against the Seattle Seahawks at the View House bar in Denver, Colorado February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty

With the new agreement, Verizon will be able to give subscribers access to games on all devices, including big-screen TVs, and not just phones, according to the people, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/2zNqtua)

Verizon will lose exclusive rights to air games on mobile devices, Bloomberg quoted two people as saying. Verizon’s rights will include the NFL’s Thursday night games, among others, one of the people said, according to Bloomberg.

Financial details and the duration of Verizon’s contract with the NFL could not immediately be learned, Bloomberg said.

Neither NFL nor Verizon could immediately be reached for a comment by Reuters.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in BengaluruEditing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
