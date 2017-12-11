Verizon to pay $2.25 billion to NFL for five-year streaming deal: source

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) will pay around $2.25 billion for a five-year digital streaming partnership with National Football League, according to a source.

FILE PHOTO: The Verizon store in Superior, Colorado, U.S., July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

An NFL spokesman declined to comment on the financial terms of the deal.

Under the partnership, Verizon renews its agreement to stream NFL games on its mobile devices but loses its exclusive rights to the airings.

The No.1 U.S. wireless carrier said the deal will come into effect from January.

“Verizon’s portfolio of premium digital and mobile media properties, including Yahoo Sports, will stream in-market and national games, including national pre-season, regular season, playoff games, and the Super Bowl nationwide to sports fans – regardless of mobile network,” the company said on Monday.