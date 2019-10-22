Technology News
Verizon to offer free subscription of Disney+ for some customers

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) said on Tuesday it will offer unlimited wireless and broadband customers a free one-year subscription to Walt Disney Co’s (DIS.N) soon-to-be-launched streaming service Disney+.

The company said all its new and existing unlimited wireless customers as well as its Fios and 5G Home internet customers will be eligible.

Disney’s subscription-based streaming video service is set to launch in the United States on Nov. 12.

