Verizon explores sale of media assets, including Yahoo and AOL - WSJ

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc is exploring a sale of its media assets, including Yahoo and AOL, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The sales process, which includes private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc, could yield a price of $4 billion to $5 billion, report said.

Yahoo and AOL are the two large brands within Verizon Media, which also owns news publication HuffPost, technology news sites Techcrunch and Engadget, as well as social media site Tumblr.