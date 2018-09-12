Verizon names new CEO for Oath

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) on Wednesday named K. Guru Gowrappan as the new chief executive officer of its media and advertising business, Oath, replacing Tim Armstrong.

The logo for Verizon's Oath: is seen outside the company's offices in New York, U.S., March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Verizon last week said that Armstrong was in talks to leave Oath.

Gowrappan, currently Oath’s chief operating officer, will be taking the top job on Oct. 1, Verizon said.

Gowrappan joined Oath from Alibaba Group (BABA.N) early this year.

Armstrong came to Verizon in 2015 following its takeover of AOL and headed Oath, which was created last year after the No.1 U.S. telecom company acquired the core business of Yahoo and merged it with AOL.

Oath owns more than 50 brands, including HuffPost, TechCrunch and Tumblr, but has failed to make an impact in the space occupied by Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google.