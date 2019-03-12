Verizon restores text service after East Coast outage

FILE PHOTO - The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it had fixed the issue that caused a widespread text outage on the East Coast of the United States for a few hours.

“We experienced an issue impacting texting services for some customers this morning. Our engineers were able to identify and resolve the issue quickly. Service is now fully restored,” Verizon said.

The outage affected a number of users who jumped on Twitter to complain.