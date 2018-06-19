Verizon to stop selling phone location data to third parties

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc will stop selling its customers’ phone location data to third parties after an investigation by a U.S. Senator found law enforcement agencies were able to use the data to track people without their consent.

FILE PHOTO: The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The move by Verizon comes as consumers and lawmakers are increasingly concerned about privacy and security amid data breaches from tech firms, including Facebook Inc..

In a letter to Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon dated June 15 and released by Wyden’s office on Tuesday, Verizon said it was beginning the process to stop selling customer location data to vendors that aggregate the data.

Wyden contacted the major carriers after his probe found that a prison phone company with access to such data had allowed law enforcement to use it to track people.

AT&T Inc and T-Mobile US Inc said in letters to Wyden that they have blocked the prison phone company from accessing customer data, but stopped short of saying they would stop selling the location data to others. Sprint Corp in its letter to Wyden said it would end access to its customers’ location data if a breach was found.

Shares of Verizon were up 2.2 percent at $48.49 in afternoon trading.