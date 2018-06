(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc has decided to stop sharing phone-location data of its customers to third parties, the largest U.S. wireless company said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

“When these issues were brought to our attention, we took immediate steps to stop it,” Rich Young, a Verizon spokesman said.