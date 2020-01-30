Verizon adds more-than-expected phone subscribers in fourth quarter

FILE PHOTO: The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc added more-than-expected mobile phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill in the fourth quarter, benefiting from offering a free, one-year subscription to Disney+ with some of its plans.

The company said on Thursday it added 790,000 postpaid phone customers, above the average analysts’ estimate of 525,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

Total operating revenue for the largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers was $34.78 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $34.28 billion a year earlier.