Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Tuesday as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier lost fewer monthly phone subscribers than feared.

FILE PHOTO: The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Shares of the company rose 3.4 percent to $50.30 in premarket trading.

Verizon lost 24,000 phone subscribers that pay bills on a monthly basis while analysts expected it to lose 69,000 subscribers, according to financial and data analytics firm FactSet.

Analysts at Jefferies characterized the results as “in-line to modestly better,” according to a note sent to clients on Tuesday.

Net income attributable to Verizon rose to $4.55 billion, or $1.11 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $3.45 billion, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.17 per share. Total operating revenue rose to $31.77 billion from $29.81 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $31.26 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Verizon’s first-quarter 2018 EPS included approximately 21 cents due to tax reform and accounting changes for revenue recognition.

The company expects savings from tax reform will generate a net $3.5 billion to $4 billion uplift to cash flow from operations in 2018, resulting in an 55 to 65 cent increase in 2018 earnings per share.