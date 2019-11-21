Verizon, Snap to develop 5G augmented reality features

FILE PHOTO: A man stands next to the logo of Verizon at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc and Snap Inc will partner to develop 5G augmented reality features at the wireless carrier’s labs, the companies said on Thursday.

The No.1 U.S. wireless carrier will also preload the Snapchat app on select 5G phones under the deal.

Snap’s augmented reality features, including lenses that can overlay effects on pictures, have played a key role in its popularity among users.

Verizon and its U.S. rivals have embarked on an aggressive marketing push to get more customers to use their 5G networks, a technology that can offer 20-times faster data speeds than 4G long-term evolution (LTE) networks.