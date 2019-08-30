Lockdown lifted at Vermont capitol, no gunman found: official

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a sign prohibiting firearms and weapons inside the State Legislature in Montpelier, Vermont, U.S., March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - A lockdown of Vermont state office buildings in Montpelier was lifted on Friday after a police search found no gunman or weapons, the governor’s office said in a statement.

The lockdown order was issued earlier in the afternoon after a report of a possible gunman entering a state building. U.S. cities remain on high alert about such reports after a string of high-profile shootings.