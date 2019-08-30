U.S.
August 30, 2019 / 5:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lockdown lifted at Vermont capitol, no gunman found: official

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a sign prohibiting firearms and weapons inside the State Legislature in Montpelier, Vermont, U.S., March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - A lockdown of Vermont state office buildings in Montpelier was lifted on Friday after a police search found no gunman or weapons, the governor’s office said in a statement.

The lockdown order was issued earlier in the afternoon after a report of a possible gunman entering a state building. U.S. cities remain on high alert about such reports after a string of high-profile shootings.

Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston and Peter Szekely in New York; Editing by Chris Reese, Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below