Merck KGaA calls on Versum investors to vote down Entegris merger

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Merck KGaA on Tuesday reiterated its recommendation to shareholders of its takeover target Versum to reject the electronic materials maker’s planned merger with peer Entegris.

In a filing to the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission, the German diversified group said Versum shareholders should vote against the merger, sending “a clear message to the Versum board ... that the Versum board should instead engage in good faith with us to negotiate and execute a definitive agreement with respect to our proposal.”