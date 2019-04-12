Merck KGaA agrees $6.5 billion takeover of Versum

FILE PHOTO: A logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is pictured in Darmstadt, Germany January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA said it signed a takeover agreement with target Versum Materials for a price of $53 per share after Versum walked away from a prior merger agreement with rival Entegris.

Merck is targeting 75 million euros ($85 million) in run-rate synergies by the third full year after closing of the deal, which it expects in the second half of 2019, it said in a statement on Friday.

Including about $700 million in assumed Versum debt and based on about 109 million shares, Merck’s bid translates into a overall price tag of close to $6.5 billion.