BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) said on Monday it had completed its acquisition of Versum Materials (VSM.N) , adding that it expected Versum to contribute around 270 million euros ($296.76 million) to group revenues by the end of the year.

In April, Merck sealed a $6.5 billion takeover deal with Versum after overturning a deal it had agreed with rival bidder Entegris (ENTG.O).