FILE PHOTO: A logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is pictured in Darmstadt, Germany January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

(Reuters) - Versum Materials Inc said on Monday that Merck KGaA had raised its offer for the company to $53 per share from $48.

Merck had launched a hostile $5.9 billion all-cash takeover offer for Versum last month as the German pharma group looks to boost its presence in the semiconductor materials market. (reut.rs/2Vw7iNE)

Merck did not have an immediate comment.