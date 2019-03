FILE PHOTO: A logo of drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA is pictured in Darmstadt, Germany January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA on Tuesday said it made a full takeover bid to shareholders of Versum Materials for $48 per share, after a previous deal proposal for the same price was rejected by the U.S. target’s management.

In connection with the tender offer, Merck added it won fully committed financing from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas Fortis and Deutsche Bank AG.