FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vertex ups cystic fibrosis sales view, but 2 trials fail
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2017 / 8:55 PM / in 10 minutes

Vertex ups cystic fibrosis sales view, but 2 trials fail

Deena Beasley

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX.O) raised its outlook for full-year sales of its cystic fibrosis drugs as it released quarterly earnings on Wednesday, but the company reported disappointing results from two clinical trials and its shares tumbled 3 percent in after-hours trade.

Excluding one-time items, Vertex said it earned 53 cents per share in the third quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of 31 cents a share, as compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of Orkambi and Kalydeco, Vertex’s lead cystic fibrosis treatments, totaled $336 million and $213 million, respectively, topping analyst estimates of $318 million and $192 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company said that two clinical trials involving cystic fibrosis patients with specific gene mutations did not meet their main goals, while a third clinical trial did meet its primary goal.

Based on the results, Vertex said it planned to seek approval for Orkambi in children age 2 to 5.

The company said it now expects full-year cystic fibrosis product sales of $2.1 billion to $2.15 billion - up from a previous range of $1.84 billion to $2.07 billion.

The company’s quarterly revenue rose 40 percent to $578 million.

“We believe the beat and raise signals continued dominance in a space that continues to grow,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams said in a research note.

Investors are awaiting more results from Vertex studies involving triple combinations of cystic fibrosis treatments that could help up to 90 percent of patients with the life-threatening lung disease.

Cystic fibrosis results from a defective gene that disrupts the function of the lungs and digestive system, producing a build-up of thick, sticky mucus leading to inflammation and recurrent bacterial infections.

Shares of Vertex, which rose nearly 3 percent to close at $146.80 on Wednesday, slid 3.3 percent to $141.50 in after-hours trading.

Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Susan Thomas and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.