Vestas launches 15 MW offshore wind turbine, company's largest

FILE PHOTO: Workers use tools to smooth out a blade for a wind-turbine at the Vestas Wind Technology company's factory, located in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin September 14, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Vestas has developed a new 15 megawatt (MW) offshore wind turbine, its biggest yet, the company said on Wednesday ahead of releasing fourth quarter results.

“Offshore wind will play an integral role in the growth of wind energy and the V236-15.0 MW will be a driver in this development by lowering levelised cost of energy,” Chief Executive Henrik Andersen said in a statement.

The new turbine, which Vestas expects to install the first prototype of in 2022, will have the capacity to power 20,000 European households by producing around 80 Gigawatt-hours per year, Vestas said.