Vestas misses profit forecasts but restores guidance, boosting shares

FILE PHOTO: Maintenance work is done on a Vestas wind turbine (R) at a wind energy park near Heide, Germany, September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

(Reuters) - Denmark’s Vestas (VWS.CO) reintroduced its full year revenue outlook on Tuesday on the back of skyrocketing second quarter sales, sending its shares up almost 7%, but earnings were hit by the one-off cost of upgrading older turbine blades.

The world’s largest wind turbine maker said it now expects an EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin before special items for the year of 5-7%, down from an earlier estimate of 7-9%.

“The global pandemic and economic downturn will continue to create uncertainty in 2020, but we remain confident in our ability to ensure business continuity across our value chain and are therefore reintroducing guidance for 2020,” CEO Henrik Andersen said in a statement.

Despite strong sales growth of 67% in the second quarter, the EBIT margin before special items fell to 1% from 6% a year earlier, which the company mainly attributed to an extraordinary warranty provision of 175 million euros.

“In the short term, earnings are disappointing, but Vestas radiates faith that 2020 can be an acceptable year after all,” Nordnet analyst Per Hansen said in a note.

The company reiterated its full-year sales guidance of between 14 billion and 15 billion euros.

Vestas posted a second-quarter operating profit before special items of 34 million euros ($39.96 million), well below the 127.4 million expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll and down almost 75% from the same period last year.

Its shares were at 903.4 Danish crowns at 0722 GMT.