COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Vestas (VWS.CO) said it expects stronger sales this year amid solid demand for its wind turbines as it beat fourth-quarter sales expectations on Wednesday.

Operating profit before special items rose 36% to 404 million euros while sales jumped 38% to 4.65 billion euros, beating the 4.21 billion expected by analysts in a Refinitiv Eikon poll.