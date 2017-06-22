Vestas expands turbine range, targets low and high wind markets

FILE PHOTO: Maintenance work is done on a Vestas wind turbine (R) at a wind energy park near Heide, Germany, September 9, 2010.

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's Vestas has upgraded its 3.45 MW wind turbines to 4 MW and launched three new models as it takes aim at markets where wind speeds are very low or very high, the world's biggest maker said on Thursday.

The upgrade to 4 MW, or 4.2 MW in an optimized mode, is the fourth upgrade to the turbine range since it was introduced at 3 MW in 2010, it said in a statement.

The upgraded V150 turbine is designed to harness energy in low wind areas with blades now almost 74 meters long and a tower height of 166 meters. The swept area will increase by 22 percent to 17,671 square meters, Vestas said.

The new V136 turbine is designed to operate at medium wind speeds and to produce less sound while the new V117 model is for use in areas with very strong wind or typhoon type weather.

The wider range of turbine types could help Vestas grow its onshore business, helping spur developments in more remote areas, away from communities where projects often face local opposition.

All three new turbines feature strengthened nacelles and hubs and extra cooling capacity.

The gearbox has been strengthen on the V136 and V150 models.