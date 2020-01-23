VF Corp trims forecast after revenue miss, mixed holiday season

(Reuters) - Apparel maker VF Corp (VFC.N) cut its full-year revenue and profit forecasts on Thursday after missing analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue, on weak demand for its Timberland brand.

Timberland sales fell in two of the three regions, declining 4% in Americas and 9% in Europe and Middle East. Sales were flat in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sales of the outwear brand in the United States, its key market, was hit by a late start to winter.

Revenue growth in The North Face brand near halved from a year earlier.

Chief Executive Officer Steve Rendle also said the company had a “mixed holiday season.”

VF Corp now expects to post annual revenue of $11.75 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $11.8 billion.

It also expects adjusted profit per share to be about $3.30, compared with its prior range of $3.32 to $3.37.

Net revenue rose 4.6% to $3.38 billion in the three months ended Dec. 28, but fell short of the average analyst estimate of $3.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, however, the apparel maker earned $1.23 per share, beating estimate of $1.21.

The company on Tuesday said it was starting a review for nine workwear brands, including Red Kap and Bulwark, with a view to focus on its retail-oriented brands.

Shares of the company were down nearly 4% in light premarket trading.