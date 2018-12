(Reuters) - VF Corp (VFC.N) has named its jeanswear business it plans to spin off next year Kontoor Brands Inc, the apparel maker said on Thursday.

VF said in August it would spin off the business, which includes Lee and Wrangler jeans, to focus on its more profitable Vans sneakers and The North Face outerwear businesses.

The separation is expected to be completed in the first half of 2019.