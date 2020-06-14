Vans owner VF Corp eyes acquisitions amid coronavirus uncertainty: FT

(Reuters) - Apparel maker VF Corp (VFC.N) is eyeing further acquisitions despite coronavirus uncertainty, saying it could be a good time to expand its collection, the Financial Times reported on.ft.com/2C3miO1 on Sunday.

“In times like this, some of the greatest returns could be generated through acquiring,” the newspaper quoted chief executive officer and chairman, Steve Rendle, as saying.

Rendle said he saw potential opportunities to buy smaller rivals in subsectors including athleisure, outdoor and activewear, FT added.

VF Corp was not immediately available to respond to a request for comment from Reuters.