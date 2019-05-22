Vans owner VF Corp forecasts 2020 revenue below estimates, shares fall

(Reuters) - Apparel maker VF Corp forecast full-year revenue below expectations on weak demand for its North Face apparel and Vans sneakers, sending its shares down 9%.

The company is completing spinning off its less profitable jeans business, including Lee and Wrangler brands, this week to better focus on high-margin brands such as Vans and North Face.

VF Corp forecast 2020 revenue in the range of $11.7 billion to $11.8 billion. Analysts on average had forecast $14.6 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales growth in the active segment, which includes Vans, is expected to slowdown as the company forecast 6% to 7% growth in full-year sales compared with a 16% growth in 2019.

The company also forecast 4% to 5% sales growth in outdoor segment compared with sales growth of 9% in 2019.

Net income fell to $128.8 million, or 32 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 30, from $252.8 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $0.60 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimate of $0.58.

Total revenue rose 5.5% to $3.21 billion, edging past analysts’ estimate of $3.20 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company were down 8.8% at $84 in early trading.